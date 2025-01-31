Livvy Dunne rocks LSU all-black leotard with three-word inspiration on the front
Livvy Dunne and the LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team will try and bounce back after a shocking defeat last week for Friday’s home meet vs. Missouri. Dunne got fans fired up with some sizzling leotard selfies with a message on them from the locker room.
While it’s been a great start to the season for the viral 22-year-old gymnast with her epic double backflip move that boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured, she’s also made headlines recently for her stunning blue dress that outshined her Pittsburgh Pirates man at his big MLB awards banquet in New York City over this past weekend.
It was back to focusing on gymnastics for Dunne this week to help the defending national champions get back on track after losing last week to Arkansas in the SEC road opener shocker. First, she posted a selfie early in the morning where she was “off to (do) weights.”
Then, to hype the meet, Dunne showed off a black LSU leotard with three words on it: Together We Win!
That’s definitely a sweet look for Dunne and LSU.
Now in her fifth and final year and competing as a graduate student, Dunne is enjoying the moments with her teammates as seen by her lap plane photo, and her adorable trio hug with her besties.
The Lady Tigers will be just fine and back on track if they look at good today as those leotards.
