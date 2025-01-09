James Franklin net worth: The shocking amount of money the Penn State football coach is worth
James Franklin is one of the most recognized coaches in college football, and his hard work has paid off for him in many departments -- including his bank account.
After getting into the coaching game in the mid-'90s, the Pennsylvania native became the head honcho for the Penn State Nitty Lions in 2014. While job security always depends on record in sports, Franklin has his current position locked in after a big contract renewal, adding even more to his wealth.
Here is everything you need to know about his worth.
James Franklin's net worth
As of 2025, Franklin's estimated net worth is $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Franklin has managed to build up this massive wealth mainly through coaching, excluding some of the more common options for sports stars like endorsements or commercials.
In 2005, Franklin left a job at the University of Maryland and signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as the coach to the team's wide receiver core until 2008. After that, he returned to Maryland as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before departing the school once again to take the head coaching position at Vanderbilt.
From 2011-2013, Franklin led the Vanderbilt Commodores to three straight bowl games, which was the first time the team ever had consecutive bowl game appearances. This success eventually led the veteran football guru to Penn State.
Franklin signed his first contract with Penn State in 2014, where the school paid him $4.3 million in his first year, along with a $300,000 retention bonus and a six-year contract with incentives.
In November 2021, Franklin secured a 10-year contract extension, which included a $500,000 signing bonus and guaranteed him a salary of $7 million annually. Should Penn State decide to part ways with him, they would be required to pay a buyout fee of $8 million for each year left on the agreement.
Penn State's team has only excelled under Franklin during his time there. He led the team to a 31-14 victory in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl and an appearance in the 2025 Orange Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
