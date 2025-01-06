The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian net worth: How much is Steve Sarkisian's wife worth?

"The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football" has built herself quite a financial portfolio.

Joseph Galizia

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Loreal Sarkisian is putting her money where her mouth is.

The wife of University of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian captures the internet's attention every week, thanks to her dazzling gameday outfits and impressive online following. Loreal has even been named "The First Lady of Texas Football" by Longhorns fans as she continues to support her hubby's team in their pursuit of another National Championship.

While Steve has found great success as the Longhorns' head coach, Loreal has amassed a considerable amount of wealth on her own.

Here is everything you need to know about her net worth.

Loreal Sarkisian's net worth

As of 2025, Loreal has an estimated net worth of $1 million according to Essentially Sports. This does not include any money she has through her marriage to Steve, who is one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, earning $10 million annually from his most recent contract with the Longhorns, which he signed in 2024.

Loreal earned this wealth through her hard work as an entrepreneur and fashion stylist. 

Her website states that her passion has "evolved into a career, establishing her as a celebrated fashion stylist and the creator of a distinguished brand" and that her "impact goes beyond fashion." 

Loreal's popularity has extended beyond The Lone Star State. She currently boasts 132K followers on Instagram and another 14.6K on X (formerly known as Twitter). This is part of why her gameday fits go viral.

Loreal and Steve married in 2020 and revealed in the summer of 2024 that they were filing for divorce. The happy couple have since reconciled, with Loreal showing up for every one of the Longhorns' playoff games in 2024.

