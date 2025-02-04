The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jared Goff's wife Christen flaunts 6 bikinis in a day for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was having a blast getting a nice tan in Jamaica on her latest shoot.

Hopefully this will cheer up Detroit Lions fans on Super Bowl LIX week.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife Christen dropped her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos and videos in coordination with the iconic brand. And wow, she was busy.

Christen Goff
Posting across SI Swimsuit and her personal Instagram handle, Mrs. Goff took fans behind the scenes to get a glimpse of what it would be like to be onset in Jamaica. On her IG Stories, the 31-year-old NFL WAG revealed she had already worn six bikinis in a half day of work.

It's a welcome distraction for Detroit fans, who are probably still raw after the team's stunning defeat to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. They have to suffer one more week as the dynasty-driven Kansas City Chiefs, going for a historic three-peat, face the hardly-rootable Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Hopefully Mrs. Goff's zen-like attitude, telling the camera that "life is good," will rub off on them this week. Or at the very least they can enjoy the photos and videos in a tropical paradise setting.

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

