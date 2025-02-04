Jared Goff's wife Christen flaunts 6 bikinis in a day for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Hopefully this will cheer up Detroit Lions fans on Super Bowl LIX week.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife Christen dropped her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos and videos in coordination with the iconic brand. And wow, she was busy.
RELATED: What you might not have know about Jared Goff's wife Christen
Posting across SI Swimsuit and her personal Instagram handle, Mrs. Goff took fans behind the scenes to get a glimpse of what it would be like to be onset in Jamaica. On her IG Stories, the 31-year-old NFL WAG revealed she had already worn six bikinis in a half day of work.
RELATED: Lions' Jared Goff's wife's heartwarming note from losers to NFC No. 1 seed goes viral
It's a welcome distraction for Detroit fans, who are probably still raw after the team's stunning defeat to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. They have to suffer one more week as the dynasty-driven Kansas City Chiefs, going for a historic three-peat, face the hardly-rootable Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Hopefully Mrs. Goff's zen-like attitude, telling the camera that "life is good," will rub off on them this week. Or at the very least they can enjoy the photos and videos in a tropical paradise setting.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen