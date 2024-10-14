Jared Goff's wife posts photo in intoxicating sequin dress for his 30th birthday
When Jared Goff isn't busy shredding NFL defenses he's spending time with his wife, Christen Goff. The superstar quarterback for the Detroit Lions turned 30 on October 14, and Christen is celebrating her hubby's big day with a special post on Instagram.
Christen, 31, shared a photo of herself and Jared after a fancy night out on the town. She wore a sparkly sequin dress, and was dipped by Jared in a second photo, a sign that the couple's relationship is stronger than ever. Along with the photos she wrote, "Happy 30th birthday husband."
It didn't take long for fans of the Goff family to comment on the special occasion.
"The King and Queen of Detroit," gushed one person.
A second person wrote , "Happy birthday to your man!"
A third user was more obsessed with Christen's fit, as they complimented, "This dress," followed by two fire emojis.
Jared and Christen met on the popular celebrity dating Raya a few years ago, and were officially married this past summer. Prior to changing her name, Christen was known as Christen Harper, and was the co-winner of Sports Illustrated's 2021 Swim Search for new models. She boasts an impressive 539K followers on Instagram.
Jared undoubtedly has a lot to celebrate this year, as he's coming off a big day as the Lions shredded the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 this past Sunday.
