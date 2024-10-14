Lions' Studs in Convincing Win Over Cowboys
The Detroit Lions threw early haymakers with their offense and never looked back in a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Lions were clicking on all cylinders, with just about everything called offensively and defensively shining like gold. Detroit outgained Dallas 492-251, including a 184-53 advantage in the ground game.
Here are the top performers from Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
S Brian Branch
Branch forced three turnovers in Sunday's game, including a tone-setting interception in the end zone to end Dallas' second drive of the game. He would also force a fumble in the third quarter before picking off Dak Prescott again and running it back to inside the 5-yard line.
Through four games played, Branch has now created four turnovers and is emerging as a star on the defensive side of the ball. The Alabama product has transitioned seamlessly to the safety position and the pairing of he and Kerby Joseph is one of the best in the NFC.
Joseph also had an interception in the end zone, his fourth of the season already.
QB Jared Goff
For the second consecutive game, Goff was surgical in attacking the opposing defense. The veteran was 18-for-25 for 315 yards and three touchdowns, along with no turnovers as Goff led scoring drives on each of his nine drives.
Detroit amassed its points through a variety of ways, as Goff distributed the ball to six different targets. Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta all caught touchdowns, while Tim Patrick chipped in 68 yards on three catches.
DT Alim McNeill
McNeill had two first half sacks in Sunday's game, pestering Dak Prescott throughout the game. Detroit's defensive interior has continued to impress, as McNeill, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike all have at least one sack this year.
With the disappointing development in the third quarter as Aidan Hutchinson went down with an injury, McNeill will be among the players needed to step up from a pass-rush perspective. He finished with three quarterback hits, a solid sign as the team prepares for next week's divisional showdown.
RB David Montgomery
Fresh off agreeing to a contract extension that will keep him in Detroit through 2027, Montgomery had another big game with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries Sunday.
He bounced off multiple tacklers on his first score, a thunderous 16-yard run. Later in the first half, Montgomery would score from a yard out to help stretch the Lions' lead. The bruising running back has now scored a touchdown in eight straight games, which is a franchise record.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams showed some resilience early in Sunday's game. After he dropped a pass over the middle of the field, Detroit demonstrated trust in him by going right back to him on the very next play. He converted with a 15-yard catch.
The big play for Williams came in the third quarter, when he scored a 37-yard touchdown as Goff dropped a deep ball right into his hands.
K Jake Bates
Bates remained perfect on the year on field goal attempts with four more makes, including two from 40 yards and beyond. He also hit all five extra point attempts, giving him a total of 17 points on the day.
The young kicker continues to show development and appears to building confidence, as he knocked down a 48-yard attempt which was a season-long for him on Sunday. He also made a touchdown saving tackle against KaVontae Turpin late in the first half.