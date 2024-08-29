The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills heiress Jessica Pegula's drug-testing hack involving beer

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, revealed her secret to speeding up drug tests at the US Open... and it involves beer.

Aug 19 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot during the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka of the United States on day seven of the Cincinnati Open.
Jessica Pegula enters the 2024 U.S. Open in search of her first-ever Grand Slam title, and she is among the favorites in the tournament.

Pegula stepped onto the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City as the No. 6-ranked player in the world and the Buffalo Bills heiress aims to prove she belongs among the elite in the sport.

She is the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

While Pegula hopes to make a deep run in 2024, she reflected on a previous tournament when she was eliminated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. After the match in 2022, Pegula went viral for chugging Heineken at the post-match press conference.

PHOTOS: Tennis star Jessica Bouzas' form-fitting look steals show at US Open

She ultimately revealed that the drinks weren't only to drown her sorrows, but as a cheat code to speed up the drug testing process.

"I'm trying to pee for doping," Pegula joked. "Although it does help ease the loss!"

This year, Pegula is off to a hot start in New York City.

She breezed past fellow American Shelby Rogers in straight sets in the First Round, and again defeated a fellow American, Sofia Kenin, in straight sets in the Second Round, though the first set went to a highly-contested tie-breaker.

Up next for Pegula is a meeting with 21-year-old Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who has been on a tear of her own to start the tournament.

