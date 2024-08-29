Tennis star Jessica Bouzas' form-fitting look steals show at US Open
Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has been a breakout star in the early rounds of the 2024 U.S. Open in New York City.
Bouzas entered the Grand Slam tournament as a massive underdog, but she's made a strong impact at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center both on and off the court.
The 21-year-old's kit is made by Spanish clothing brand Joma, with sponsors by Spanish car manufacturer Cupra, which has gotten heavily involved in the tennis and padel scenes, and REFIX, a hydration drink.
Since the U.S. Open began, Bouzas has seen her social media following skyrocket and now approaches nearly 22,000 followers on Instagram.
With back-to-back upsets in the tournament, she continues to be a rising star on the WTA tour.
Bouzas scored an upset victory over Petra Martic of Croatia in the first round of the tournament, before getting through No. 31 seed Katie Boulter of Great Britain in straight sets to advance out of the second round.
She now awaits her next opponent for the third round which will be the winner of an all American clash between Sofia Kenin and No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula.
The Women's Final of the 2024 U.S. Open will be held on Saturday, September 7, with the Men's Final on the following day.
