Joe Burrow 'adversity' post leads to big NFL trade speculation with ominous clue

After making the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have not been back in the playoffs. After an injury-filled 2025 season and a 6-11 record, frustration with the team’s star quarterback is definitely growing.

Burrow talked about the offseason and attacking free agency to get better: "That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said on Sunday after a heartbreaking Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. “You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the NFL Week 18 loss between and the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The superstar quarterback missed nine games, but finished with 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in the eight he did play.

Burrow signed a 5-year contract extension for $275 million with $219.01 guaranteed. Is he unhappy enough to request a trade, though?

His post stirs up controversy

Just yesterday, he posted “2025 was…. Adversity.”

While that alone doesn’t suggest anything, it was his choice of the Kanye West song “Good Life” with the lyrics of “It feel like Atlanta, it feel like LA, it feel like Miami, it feel like NY” that certainly raised eyebrows.

Remember, the part of the song that plays on the post has to be chosen by the person posting them.

It certainly doesn’t feel like Cincinnati, does it?

Maybe it’s nothing, or maybe Burrow is hinting he wants out.

He is the face of the Bengals and it would be a devastating loss to the team should he be traded.

It would be weird not seeing Burrow in a Bengals jersey. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

