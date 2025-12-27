Joe Burrow wins holidays with coolest, most unique gifts to Bengals teammates

There’s been a lot of talk about what quarterbacks have been gifting their teammates this holiday season. Enter Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow who had the most unique gifts of them all.

We saw Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams give his guys elite gifts that seemed to troll the Detroit Lions, and then Aaron Rodgers with his “dope” Pittsburgh Steelers presents. All of them certainly upstaged Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love who was crushed for his extremely cheap gift to his teammates.

Then there’s the 29-year-old Bengals QB who looks just like he could’ve played the character Kevin in the Christmas movie “Home Alone”. Burrow, has an extreme love for fossils that he revealed before in the Netflix hit “Quarterback”.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin awkwardly calls out Joe Burrow with daughter Landry's LSU retro find

“When aren’t fossils on your mind?” Burrow said in the episode. “They go back millions of years. That’s sick.”

What was really sick, was he invited his offensive line over for a holiday party at his house where he had on display rare fossils and allowed them each to select one.

RELATED: Joe Burrow disgusted by Baltimore Thanksgiving food after Bengals’ win

Joe Burrow loves fossils ❤️



He gifted his offensive linemen authentic dinosaur, bear and mammoth fossils for Christmas 🎄



More from @Ben_Baby ➡️ https://t.co/9kH8WPPC1v pic.twitter.com/JXckPbhvSG — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2025

“I think it speaks to his intelligence and interests and his desire to do something unique,” Bengals center Ted Karras told ESPN on Friday. “I thought it was really special.”

Burrow rewarded his offensive line for protecting him this season. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Karras picked a woolly mammoth tusk that is estimated to be over 30,000 years old, while others took home cave bears skulls, and the lucky rookie Dylan Fairchild took home a coveted T-Rex artifact.

How cool is that?!

Burrow and the Bengals may be out of the playoffs this year, but her certainly won the holidays with his unique and cool gift.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring