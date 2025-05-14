Jordan Chiles shares emotional post after SI Swimsuit cover honor
Jordan Chiles can add Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model to her impressive resume. The Olympic gold medalist and individual national champion for the UCLA Bruins had an emotional post after her big honor.
Chiles, 24, won a gold over the summer in the 2024 Paris Olympics with the Simone Biles-led Team USA, and followed it up with a “Gold Over America Tour” where she had fun with Biles posing for some silly photos with events in 32 cities over nearly two months.
After that, she returned to college at UCLA after taking a year off to train for the Olympics, where she crushed for the Bruins, delivering perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy, and a Big Ten championship along with nearly winning a natty as national runner-ups at the NCAA Championships.
She’s also impressed off the mat as well with her fashion like her makeshift trash-bag skirt during a competition with her Bruins teammates, and then a next-level cowboy fit for Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” concert in Los Angeles, and recently rocking some cowboy boots with a Nike skirt.
Now, she stunned in a gold Olympic bikini for the SI Swimsuit shoot. While she makes her incredible poses look easy, recognizing her beauty wasn’t easy at all as the gymnast shared her struggles while being so thankful to land the cover.
”If you only knew how long it took me to appreciate my beauty. The number of times I told myself and heard negative things. These muscles have allowed me to accomplish so much! And now That Girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model!!!“ She’d add, “Thank you @si_swimsuit and shout out to all the other incredible women!! Go check us out.”
It’s a well-deserved honor for Chiles and the photos came out amazing.
