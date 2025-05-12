The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles rocks Nike skirt with cowboy boots combo in mirror selfie

The gold medalist and UCLA gymnast keeps up with her cowgirl fit theme lately.

Matt Ryan

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles during warmups before an NCAA gymnastics meet with Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco.
UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles during warmups before an NCAA gymnastics meet with Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles is enjoying her gymnastics offseason in full cowgirl style.

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast had quite the season in her return to college after a one-year hiatus to train for the Summer Games. With perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy in the stands and a Big Ten championship to go along as national runner-ups, it was an incredible season for Jordan. She’s already announced she will return next year as well.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle following UCLA Gymnastics season

Jordan Chiles
Chiles was certainly the center of attention with UCLA. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

The 24-year-old also enjoyed having fun with her teammates and dressing up like their trash-bag fit competition where she made a makeshift skirt, and her bling bikini and cowboy hat combo at Coachella.

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles on the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event red carpet.
Chiles is always a fit queen whoever she goes. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Lately, she’s kept going with the cowgirl fit theme where she went next-level “Cowboy Carter” at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and then upstaged that with a brown leather western look.

In another post, she went with the Nike skirt and cowboy boots look.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

RELATED: UCLA star Jordan Chiles is ‘Prada Baddie’ in Coachella poolside purple two-piece

While she’s been going a lot of cowgirl fashion lately, she’s also been dramatically changing up her looks as well like her red hair where she looked unrecognizable, and her complete glam makeover.

What look will she bring next. Whatever it is, Chiles certainly won’t disappoint.

Jordan Chile
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion