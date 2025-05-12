Jordan Chiles rocks Nike skirt with cowboy boots combo in mirror selfie
Jordan Chiles is enjoying her gymnastics offseason in full cowgirl style.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast had quite the season in her return to college after a one-year hiatus to train for the Summer Games. With perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy in the stands and a Big Ten championship to go along as national runner-ups, it was an incredible season for Jordan. She’s already announced she will return next year as well.
The 24-year-old also enjoyed having fun with her teammates and dressing up like their trash-bag fit competition where she made a makeshift skirt, and her bling bikini and cowboy hat combo at Coachella.
Lately, she’s kept going with the cowgirl fit theme where she went next-level “Cowboy Carter” at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and then upstaged that with a brown leather western look.
In another post, she went with the Nike skirt and cowboy boots look.
While she’s been going a lot of cowgirl fashion lately, she’s also been dramatically changing up her looks as well like her red hair where she looked unrecognizable, and her complete glam makeover.
What look will she bring next. Whatever it is, Chiles certainly won’t disappoint.
