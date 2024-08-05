Jordan Chiles twerks in flirty TikTok dance ahead of floor exercise final
Jordan Chiles has an opportunity to win another gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games as her "Redemption Tour" comes to a close.
Chiles qualified for the floor exercise final, which is the last event of the women's gymnastics competition in the Summer Games. Chiles will be joined by Simone Biles, who has already won three gold medals at the Paris Games and took home gold in the event in the 2016 Olympics, in the competition.
While Chiles gears up for the final, she can't hide her excitement to hit the mats one more time in Paris.
LOOK: Simone Biles flaunts sexy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles
To show just how excited she is for the competition, Chiles entertained her TikTok followers with a flirty dance in a video captioned, "all feels going into floor." She danced and twerked to the Megan Thee Stallion hit sone "Where Them Girls At."
Chiles' Beyonce-themed floor routine has drawn rave reviews.
During the team competition, which the USA won, Chiles delivered the third-highest qualifying score on the floor (13.866) to punch her ticket to the final.
Chiles is no stranger to putting on a show in the floor exercise. In her final floor routine at UCLA, she earned a nearly perfect score of 9.9875 to earn the 2023 NCAA floor title. Can she bring that magic to Paris?
We will all be watching.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win
Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics
International Livvy: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ drops luring Instagram post