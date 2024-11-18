The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods wows in sheer lingerie top for Karl-Anthony Towns UFC date night

The rising social media icon wore a knockout fit at UFC 309.

Joseph Galizia

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Hermes event at Paris Fashion Week. / IMAGO / PanoramiC
In this story:

The past weekend, UFC invaded Madison Square Garden in New York City for its UFC 309 Pay-Per-View event. In attendance at the show was popular influencer + model Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of New York Knicks superstar Karl Anthony-Towns.

Woods, who is also famously friends with Kylie Jenner, donned an outfit that was as electrifying as the fights that took place in the Octagon.

Woods, 27, wore a black sheer lingerie top and matched the confident choice with black pants, black boots, and a black peacoat. She shared the look via her Instagram stories on Monday, November 18. Her attire complimented Towns' fit, as the NBA star looked dapper in a long brown coat, white sweater and chain and topped off the fit with a New York Knicks flat-brim hat.

In a separate video on Instagram, Woods revealed that this was her first UFC experience, calling it a "wild ride."

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods shows off her outfit from UFC 309 / Photo Credit: Jordyn Woods on Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods sitting ringside for UFC 309 / Photo Credit: Jordyn Woods on Instagram

Woods constantly provides updates to her fans on Instagram, where she boasts an incredible 11.9 million followers. She recently dropped photos of the celebratory outfit she wore for Towns' 29th birthday and even released an entire photo album of her wild October in New York following Towns getting traded to the Knicks.

UFC 309 was headlined by Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions

Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics

Published |Modified
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News