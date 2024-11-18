Jordyn Woods wows in sheer lingerie top for Karl-Anthony Towns UFC date night
The past weekend, UFC invaded Madison Square Garden in New York City for its UFC 309 Pay-Per-View event. In attendance at the show was popular influencer + model Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of New York Knicks superstar Karl Anthony-Towns.
Woods, who is also famously friends with Kylie Jenner, donned an outfit that was as electrifying as the fights that took place in the Octagon.
Woods, 27, wore a black sheer lingerie top and matched the confident choice with black pants, black boots, and a black peacoat. She shared the look via her Instagram stories on Monday, November 18. Her attire complimented Towns' fit, as the NBA star looked dapper in a long brown coat, white sweater and chain and topped off the fit with a New York Knicks flat-brim hat.
In a separate video on Instagram, Woods revealed that this was her first UFC experience, calling it a "wild ride."
Woods constantly provides updates to her fans on Instagram, where she boasts an incredible 11.9 million followers. She recently dropped photos of the celebratory outfit she wore for Towns' 29th birthday and even released an entire photo album of her wild October in New York following Towns getting traded to the Knicks.
UFC 309 was headlined by Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic.
