Jordyn Woods furry denim explosion fit flows for Karl-Anthony Towns’ birthday
Jordyn Woods knows how to throw a party. The socialite and influencer turned NBA WAG threw a birthday bash for boyfriend Karly-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks and it was quite the show.
On Friday night, the couple enjoyed a special date night to celebrate Towns' 29th birthday.
But, before the game, all eyes were already on Woods.
MORE: Jordyn Woods gets Karl-Anthony Towns amazing NYC bodega cake for bday date night
Woods, who has been showing up to support KAT at several games with eye-catching fits, includingstunning courtside next to Cardi B, was once again courtside when the Knicks faced the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
For the hardfought win, Woods was decked out in an extravagant denim fit that had a little bit of everything going on.
MORE: Jordyn Woods flexes 'elegant, sexy style' from her best fits
MORE: Karl-Anthony Towns stars in gf Jordyn Woods' provocative new music video
This is just the latest examples of why Jordyn Woods is considered among the best-dressed WAGs in the league.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
