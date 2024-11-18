Josh Allen's famous bestie Daniel Ricciardo slams beers with fans after big Bills win
The Buffalo Bills ended the Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated NFL season on Sunday, November 18 and no one is more excited about it than Daniel Ricciardo.
The popular F1 Driver, who retired this past October and is very close with Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, celebrated the triumphant victory by shotgunning some beers with Bills fans after the game. TMZ has released a video of the moment, showing Ricciardo flexing his drinking skills alongside the rest of Bills Mafia, who all began singing in jubilation.
One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video of Ricciardo screaming in excitement after his bestie Allen scored the game-sealing touchdown for the Bills.
Ricciardo has been a member of Bills Mafia for the last several years and has already attended several games this season alongside Allen's girlfriend, acclaimed actress Hailee Steinfeld. The former driver became fast friends with Allen, and even starred in a Beats by Dre advertising campaign with the 28-year-old pro-bowler.
Meanwhile, the Bills moved to 9-2 and are the top team in the AFC East. If they continue to play well they can expect a sixth straight entry into the NFL Playoffs.
