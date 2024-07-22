Bills QB Josh Allen to star in new Beats by Dre advertising campaign with F1 star
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s continued ascent into mainstream superstardom received a new chapter on Monday afternoon, as the signal-caller was revealed as the star of a new advertising campaign orchestrated by Beats by Dre. The campaign also stars Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, with whom Allen is close friends; the company released a teaser on its social media platforms Monday.
The new ad blitz, dubbed “The Legend of Ricallen,” will include a bevy of merchandise (a t-shirt, bandana, and trucker hat) and a “film” that claims to celebrate the power of friendship. Both the merch, produced by Ricciardo’s “Enchanté” clothing line, and the film will be released on July 24; the length of the film has not been disclosed, but we’re confident that Allen delivered an Academy Award-worthy performance.
Allen and Ricciardo’s genuine friendship got off to a strange start; the Australian F1 star expressed love for the Bills on a 2021 podcast, taking to the team because of their “cool” jerseys and… passionate fanbase. He and Allen eventually crossed paths thanks to the relationship between their respective managers, and the two became fast friends; Ricciardo has since attended several Buffalo games, though never one in Highmark Stadium.
Beats by Dre is a prominent audio products producer and manufacturer. Initially founded by musician Dr. Dre, the company has been owned by Apple Inc. since 2014. It’s currently unknown which particular product this campaign is advertising.
One of the NFL’s most oft-marketed players, Allen has appeared in advertisements for products like Pepsi, Paramount Plus, and Tostitos in the past. He was recently revealed as one of the faces of Gatorade’s renewed “Is It In You?” campaign, and though “The Legend of Ricallen” will be his first ‘film,’ he’ll soon star in a Pepsi commercial promoting Gladiator II, a Ridley Scott-directed historical epic that’s set to hit theaters this November.
