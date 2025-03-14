Josh Allen's fiancee Hailee Steinfeld stuns in business suit and electric top for magazine shoot
Hailee Steinfeld has proven to be a jack of all trades. The Academy Award nominee (True Grit) has dazzled audiences for years on the big screen and won over the hearts of music lovers as a dynamite musician. Now, she's showcasing her modeling skills.
The 28-year-old starlet, who is engaged to NFL superstar Josh Allen, released a new post on Instagram on Thursday, March 13, that showed some BTS from her recent photo shoot with Flaunt Magazine.
Steinfeld donned several breathtaking looks, including a black leather dress and a stylish leather straight jacket. However, the cream of the crop was her corporate look. A white business suit with an exotic golden bra that gave the acclaimed actress real CEO vibes.
The looks certainly dazzled Steinfeld's 20.3 Instagram followers, who flooded to the comments section to compliment the fiery looks.
"Stunning and chic," gushed one person.
"Classic edgy," wrote a second person.
A third person wrote, "She’s strutting into the year like it's her runway."
Steinfeld and Allen publicly announced their engagement in November of 2024. Around this time, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was dominating NFL defenses and helped lead his team to their fifth consecutive division title. Steinfeld supported her hubby every step of the way, including rocking some head-turning fits on gameday.
Unfortunately for Allen, he and the Bills were once again unable to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, extending their Super Bowl drought another year. Regardless, he and Steinfeld's power couple dynamic continues to be unmatched.
