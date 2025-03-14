The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen's fiancee Hailee Steinfeld stuns in business suit and electric top for magazine shoot

The Oscar nominee showed why her model skills are just as sharp as her acting skills.

Joseph Galizia

Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld present Best Country Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld present Best Country Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Hailee Steinfeld has proven to be a jack of all trades. The Academy Award nominee (True Grit) has dazzled audiences for years on the big screen and won over the hearts of music lovers as a dynamite musician. Now, she's showcasing her modeling skills.

The 28-year-old starlet, who is engaged to NFL superstar Josh Allen, released a new post on Instagram on Thursday, March 13, that showed some BTS from her recent photo shoot with Flaunt Magazine. 

Steinfeld donned several breathtaking looks, including a black leather dress and a stylish leather straight jacket. However, the cream of the crop was her corporate look. A white business suit with an exotic golden bra that gave the acclaimed actress real CEO vibes.

The looks certainly dazzled Steinfeld's 20.3 Instagram followers, who flooded to the comments section to compliment the fiery looks.

"Stunning and chic," gushed one person.

"Classic edgy," wrote a second person.

A third person wrote, "She’s strutting into the year like it's her runway."

RELATED: Josh Allen’s Bills teammate reveals Hailee Steinfeld wedding date on-air

Steinfeld and Allen publicly announced their engagement in November of 2024. Around this time, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was dominating NFL defenses and helped lead his team to their fifth consecutive division title. Steinfeld supported her hubby every step of the way, including rocking some head-turning fits on gameday.

Unfortunately for Allen, he and the Bills were once again unable to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, extending their Super Bowl drought another year. Regardless, he and Steinfeld's power couple dynamic continues to be unmatched. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News