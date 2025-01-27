Hailee Steinfeld makes statement for Bills-Chiefs game in job without Josh Allen
While Sunday was all about the AFC Championship Game for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback’s star fiancée Hailee Steinfeld had a big day off the field herself.
Steinfeld, who got engaged to Allen in November, has been a bright spot for the QB all season and embraced by the Bills fans and the city of Buffalo as seen in a viral “Queen” billboard, and her posing with fans at a local Wegmans.
The 28-year-old actress is currently starring in Netflix’s Arcane and Disney+ hit Hawkeye. On Sunday, she had a big announcement for her new job in the movie Sinners that came out during the game.
Sinners is a vampire movie written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan and is set to be released on April 18, 2025. The full trailer is set to hit on Tuesday.
Steinfeld has been more public than ever with Allen, even posing for a picture with him after a game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Most recently, she released a ton of new professional photos for fans in her Beau Society fan newsletter including a fire look in a white tank top.
While she was cheering for Allen and the Bills in Sunday’s big game with a chance to go to the Super Bowl, she also had a big day herself with her career.
