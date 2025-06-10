Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding photo has fans all posting the same GIF
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's official wedding photo is the gift that keeps on giving.
The Buffalo Bills QB and Sinners star tied the knot on May 31, with Steinfeld sharing — as of right now — the only official portrait from the special day that the public has seen.
At the time, the Oscar nominee — who shared the sweet snap via her Beau Society newsletter's Instagram account on Friday, June 6 — promised that there will be "more to come."
But even as the world awaits the upcoming wedding photos, everyone has shared their own thoughts on the pictures — including, in a rare moment, Allen himself ... as well as the Buffalo Bills. And it was the fans' repeated GIFs in the comments section of the post that also caught some attention.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills have stealthy reaction to Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding photo
While Steinfeld and Allen's wedding photo was, as to be expected, met with endless congratulations and well wishes for the happy couple, many fans couldn't help. but respond to the news with essentially the same GIF — either a famous movie star or TV character crying in the rain.
Multiple commenters went with the Spider-Man angle, considering Steinfeld voiced the superhero's love interest Gwen Stacy in two films — picture several GIFs of Spider-Man crying in the rain, sobbing in the shower, and more.
RELATED: Josh Allen gives rare comment to Hailee Steinfeld’s official wedding photo post
Others went with the "Chandler mournfully looking out a rainy window" GIF from Friends. Throw in a few weeping Spongebobs and several Michael B. Jordan GIFs (as Steinfeld just co-starred with him in Sinners) and you get the gist.
