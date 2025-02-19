Josie Canseco's navy blue sports bra and leggings gym attire show off how shredded she's become
Staying healthy is an essential job for a model — and no one knows that better than Josie Canseco.
The 28-year-old daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco was recently putting in the work at the gym and shared her exercise routine with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 19.
In the video, Josie can be seen wearing a navy blue sports bra and matching leggings while she goes through several workouts. This included the former Victoria's Secret Angel tumbling battle ropes, getting some cardio in on a stationary bike, and focusing on strength training with dumbbells.
It appears to be paying off as Josie flexed her muscles throughout the video, which showed her physique to be extraordinarily toned, especially her abs.
RELATED: Josie Canseco stuns beside ex-MLB star dad Jose as ‘hottest softball player ever’
Josie's hard work has been paying off. Last month she signed with Photo/Genics Media, an arts and entertainment agency that will represent the model moving forward. Along with Victoria's Secret, she's also modeled for Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, and FAE.
Josie was previously in a romantic relationship with Johnny Manziel. However, Josie reportedly dumped the ex-NFL player after dating for one year — and is now once again focusing on her career.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock