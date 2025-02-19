The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josie Canseco's navy blue sports bra and leggings gym attire show off how shredded she's become

The daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco looks to be as fit as she's ever been.

Joseph Galizia

IMAGO / SOPA Images

Staying healthy is an essential job for a model — and no one knows that better than Josie Canseco. 

The 28-year-old daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco was recently putting in the work at the gym and shared her exercise routine with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 19. 

In the video, Josie can be seen wearing a navy blue sports bra and matching leggings while she goes through several workouts. This included the former Victoria's Secret Angel tumbling battle ropes, getting some cardio in on a stationary bike, and focusing on strength training with dumbbells. 

It appears to be paying off as Josie flexed her muscles throughout the video, which showed her physique to be extraordinarily toned, especially her abs.

Josie Canseco
Josie Canseco enjoys a day at the gym. / Photo Credit: Josie Canseco via her Instagram story
Josie Canseco
Josie Canseco tumbles battle ropes during a workout at the gym. / Photo Credit: Josie Canseco via her Instagram story

RELATED: Josie Canseco stuns beside ex-MLB star dad Jose as ‘hottest softball player ever’

Josie's hard work has been paying off. Last month she signed with Photo/Genics Media, an arts and entertainment agency that will represent the model moving forward. Along with Victoria's Secret, she's also modeled for Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, and FAE. 

Josie was previously in a romantic relationship with Johnny Manziel. However, Josie reportedly dumped the ex-NFL player after dating for one year — and is now once again focusing on her career. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News