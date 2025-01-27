Josie Canseco shows off her assets as she makes a major career move
Josie Canseco has been making a name for herself in modeling ever since she made her Victoria's Secret debut in 2018 — and now she's taking the next logical step in her career.
The 28-year-old — who is the daughter of retired MLB legend Jose Canseco — is now represented by Photo/Genics Media. The arts and entertainment agency announced Josie's signing on Sunday, January 26 with a series of photos in an Instagram post.
In one photo, Josie rocked a leather strapless top with see-through detachable sleeves. Another photo shows her in cheetah leggings, which she paired with a stylish leather jacket and black bra. Josie's final look was a long pair of white pants and a unique matching top.
The comments section was flooded with compliments for Josie's unique outfits.
"Stunning," gushed one person.
"The most beautiful," wrote another.
A third person added, "Love her…she is fire ."
RELATED: Josie Canseco stuns in two-piece dress that has fans going crazy
Josie has a knack for capturing the internet's attention. At the beginning of 2025, she donned a sizzling see-through dress that promoted several high-end fashion brands on Instagram. The post went on to be liked over 78K times.
Aside from her modeling, Josie spends a great deal of time with her boyfriend, ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The duo recently her 28th birthday together in cowboy outfits.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden
NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game