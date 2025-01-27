The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josie Canseco shows off her assets as she makes a major career move

The daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco is leveling up as a model.

Joseph Galizia

Aug 17, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco speaks before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Josie Canseco has been making a name for herself in modeling ever since she made her Victoria's Secret debut in 2018  — and now she's taking the next logical step in her career.

The 28-year-old — who is the daughter of retired MLB legend Jose Canseco — is now represented by Photo/Genics Media. The arts and entertainment agency announced Josie's signing on Sunday, January 26 with a series of photos in an Instagram post.

In one photo, Josie rocked a leather strapless top with see-through detachable sleeves. Another photo shows her in cheetah leggings, which she paired with a stylish leather jacket and black bra. Josie's final look was a long pair of white pants and a unique matching top. 

The comments section was flooded with compliments for Josie's unique outfits.

"Stunning," gushed one person.

"The most beautiful," wrote another.

A third person added, "Love her…she is fire ."

Josie has a knack for capturing the internet's attention. At the beginning of 2025, she donned a sizzling see-through dress that promoted several high-end fashion brands on Instagram. The post went on to be liked over 78K times.

Aside from her modeling, Josie spends a great deal of time with her boyfriend, ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The duo recently her 28th birthday together in cowboy outfits.

Joseph Galizia
