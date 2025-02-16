Josie Canseco stuns beside ex-MLB star dad Jose as ‘hottest softball player ever’
It must be hard to concentrate pitching to Josie Canseco, even in a slow-pitch softball game.
The model and social media influencer joined her famous, and infamous, ex-MLB star father Jose Canseco for Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation celebrity softball game in conjunction with the Houston Astros at their home ballpark before the team heads to West Palm Beach, Florida.
Canseco, 28, wrote on her Instagram post, "thank you for having us play for our 3rd year. gets better every time🥎🥎"
Fellow model and social influencer Sydney Thomas, who went viral as one of the ring girls for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, also participated and gushed that Jose's daughter was the "hottest softball player ever."
Awkwardly, her ex-boyfriend, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, also attended. The couple reportedly broke up after dating less than a year with some very provocative moments together.
Her father, 60, looks fantastic as well, like he could still play in the Major Leagues. The former AL MVP, six-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champion with the Oakland A's and New York Yankees has had a long list of arrests and controversies throughout the years, and his tell-all book outing players as steroid users has left him generally ostracized from his former teammates.
Canseco has also had a rocky relationship with his ex-wife Jessica, 52, Josie's mother, including accusations of domestic violence where he pleaded no contest in 1997.
It looks like father and daughter had a great time playing together, and Josie sizzled, even away from the plate.
