Josie Canseco's dog won't stop staring at her and it's the cutest thing you'll see

The daughter of MLB legend cannot get anything done when her dog looks at her with those sweet eyes.

Joseph Galizia

Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco speaks before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco speaks before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Josie Canseco loves remaining connected with her fans on social media, especially after amassing over 1.2 million followers on Instagram thanks to her modeling career. However, the daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco does have a weakness—the eyes of her sweet doggie. 

In an Instagram story post shared on November 14, 2024, Josie, 27, reveals a photo of her brown dachshund, whose loving eyes and big fluffy ears had the model fawning over her while driving around the city. 

"The way she just stares at me in the car," Josie captioned the sweet image adding a teary-eyed emoji, an indication that the doggie's cuteness was just too much for her to handle. 

Josie Canseco
Josie Canseco shares a photo of her dachshund on social media / Josie Canseco on Instagram

Josie's love of pooches is well documented. Back in July, she announced that she was partnering up with I Stand With My Pack, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to save the lives of animals and prevent animal suffering . Along with the post she wrote the following:

"Along with sharing some of the newest adoptable dogs with @istandwithmypack , I’m so incredibly honored to announce I’m one of their newest ambassadors ," she penned. "It’s an absolute dream to work with this organization and I’m so excited to continue shedding light on shelter dogs and their need for love and kindness. Along with this, we’ve started a fundraiser for IStandWithMyPack to try and raise $5,000 for some of their newest intakes. Anything helps!"

Aside from hanging with her dog, Josie remains a force to be reckoned with on social media and has a knack for going viral. Her latest post was dropping stills from her birthday photo shoot, where she went full cowgirl. Needless to say, the rising model continues to pave her own legacy. 

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

