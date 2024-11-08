Josie Canseco goes cowgirl in birthday photoshoot
Grab your boots and your cowboy hat, because Josie Canseco is going country!
The 28-year-old model, and daughter of baseball star Jose Canseco, celebrated her birthday with her dad at Gentle Farm, an animal sanctuary, dressed for the occasion. Wearing hip-hugging jeans, a white tank, and knee-high cowboy boots, the influencer looked right at home feeding goats, cows, and chickens. According to their website, “The Gentle Barn is a nonprofit animal sanctuary organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and provides sanctuary for abused animals. The Gentle Barn also offers animal therapy programs and hosts people looking for hope.”
In addition to her dad and her sister, Josie’s boyfriend Johnny Manziel also came along for the adventure. The former football player, 31, could be seen in Josie's Instagram post getting up close and personal with a chicken and a goat. Also in attendance were fellow influencers Tana Mongenau and Ari Aguirre, as well as musician Morgan Donegan.
In the caption of her Instagram post, Josie wrote, “thank you to @thegentlebarn for welcoming my friends and family into your sanctuary for the day. I hope your animals feel a little more loved❤️🐷.” A known animal lover, Josie is also an official ambassador of dog rescue I Stand With My Pack.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.