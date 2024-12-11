Josie Canseco shows off her abs in trendy yoga wear during date with Johnny Manziel
While Jose Canseco became a baseball legend with his home runs, his daughter Josie is carving out her own legacy in the modeling industry.
The 28-year-old starlet shared a new photo of herself on Tuesday, December 10 that showed off a bright silver top and leggings. To emphasize her sporty vibe, Josie posed in front of an Alo sportswear logo. Her boyfriend, 32-year-old ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, was by her side and also struck a pose with the logo.
The couple hasn't been shy about their relationship and were made official after they attended the Stagecoach Music Festival back in April of this year.
As for her modeling career, Josie doesn't appear to be slowing down.
After breaking into the industry as a Victoria's Secret Angel, she eventually landed in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Josie's trajectory only went up from there, and she's now recognized as one of the more popular models in her home city of Los Angeles.
