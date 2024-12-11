The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josie Canseco shows off her abs in trendy yoga wear during date with Johnny Manziel

The professional model wore a jaw-dropping fit while hanging out with the former NFL quarterback.

Joseph Galizia

Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the first round game between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the first round game between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Jose Canseco became a baseball legend with his home runs, his daughter Josie is carving out her own legacy in the modeling industry.

The 28-year-old starlet shared a new photo of herself on Tuesday, December 10 that showed off a bright silver top and leggings. To emphasize her sporty vibe, Josie posed in front of an Alo sportswear logo. Her boyfriend, 32-year-old ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, was by her side and also struck a pose with the logo.

Josie Canseco
Josie Canseco poses in front of the Alo brand. / Photo Credit: Josie Canseco on Instagram
Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel poses in front of the Alo logo. / Photo Credit: Josie Canseco on Instagram

The couple hasn't been shy about their relationship and were made official after they attended the Stagecoach Music Festival back in April of this year.

RELATED: Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco relationship timeline

As for her modeling career, Josie doesn't appear to be slowing down. 

After breaking into the industry as a Victoria's Secret Angel, she eventually landed in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Josie's trajectory only went up from there, and she's now recognized as one of the more popular models in her home city of Los Angeles. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit

Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game

Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal

Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News