Josie Canseco stuns in two-piece dress that has fans going crazy

The daughter of the retired MLB slugger continues to ascend in the fashion world.

Joseph Galizia

Oakland Athletics former outfielders Rickey Henderson (left) and Jose Canseco (right) walk on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Josie Canseco may not be smacking home runs like her father, retired MLB legend Jose Canseco, but the 28-year-old is paving her path in the world of professional modeling instead.

Josie, who previously appeared in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition, is back at it again with a new post on Instagram. The young starlet wore a sensational two-piece brown dress while promoting the Revolve fashion brand.

Along with the photo she wrote the following caption: "holidays with   thank you for having me last night."

Several of Josie's 1.2 million Instagram followers instantly took to the comments section to flood the model with compliments.

"My queen," gushed one person.

Another person wrote, "dialed in."

"You are unreal states," a third.

When she's not slaying on Instagram, Josie occasionally goes on outings with her boyfriend, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The duo were last seen together on Josie's 28th birthday, where she celebrated by dropping a full cowboy outfit.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

