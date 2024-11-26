Josie Canseco stuns in two-piece dress that has fans going crazy
Josie Canseco may not be smacking home runs like her father, retired MLB legend Jose Canseco, but the 28-year-old is paving her path in the world of professional modeling instead.
Josie, who previously appeared in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition, is back at it again with a new post on Instagram. The young starlet wore a sensational two-piece brown dress while promoting the Revolve fashion brand.
Along with the photo she wrote the following caption: "holidays with thank you for having me last night."
Several of Josie's 1.2 million Instagram followers instantly took to the comments section to flood the model with compliments.
"My queen," gushed one person.
Another person wrote, "dialed in."
"You are unreal states," a third.
When she's not slaying on Instagram, Josie occasionally goes on outings with her boyfriend, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The duo were last seen together on Josie's 28th birthday, where she celebrated by dropping a full cowboy outfit.
