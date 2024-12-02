Josie Canseco teases midriff while bringing the heat in warm holiday sweater
The holiday season is upon us — and no one is more ready to start ringing in the celebration than Josie Canseco.
The 28-year-old model, who is the daughter of retired MLB legend Jose Canseco, shared a new Instagram post on Sunday, December 1 that will have you hyped for the chilly Christmas month. Josie rocks a warm white holiday sweater and proudly displays it in several different photos. She captioned the post by writing, "cuddle bug."
It didn't take long for dozens of Josie's 1.2 million Instagram followers to flood her comments section with compliments.
"I've never seen such a beauty," one person gushed.
Another person agreed and wrote, "gorgeous as always."
"Okay waist!" shouted a third person, who was pointing out Josie flexing her back muscles.
Josie has made quite a name for herself in the modeling world. In 2016, she was chosen for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition and has continued to build up her resume ever since. Due to her successes, Josie has grown her social media numbers into the millions.
Last week, Josie stunned her followers with a two-piece dress while promoting the Revolve clothing brand. Her other major accolades include being a Victora Secret's Angel. She later appeared on the VH1 series "Hollywood Exes," due to her mom, Jessica Canseco, having a role on the show following her divorce from Jose.
