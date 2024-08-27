Did JuJu Smith-Schuster foreshadow his Kansas City Chiefs signing?
JuJu Smith-Schuster has had an eventful month.
The veteran wide receiver was released by the New England Patriots but found himself returning to the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after he became available.
Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2022 and was his return planned all along?
Eagle-eyed detectives on social media were going through video of Smith-Schuster's time with the Patriots and realized that earlier this month the wide receiver may have signaled his next move.
StarcadeMediaKC on X shared a screenshot of a video from the Patriots' YouTube account that showed Smith-Schuster speaking to reporters.
What was under his Patriots jersey? It certainly appears to be a Chiefs logo.
Maybe Smith-Schuster got what he wanted the entire time.
Smith-Schuster, who became the youngest wide receiver with 1,500 yards and the only player in NFL history to score two or more receiving touchdowns of 97 yards, will look to revive his career during his return to Kansas City.
Since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of USC in 2017, Smith-Schuster has hauled in 430 catches for 5,048 yards and 32 total touchdowns.
