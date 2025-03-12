Kayla Nicole sizzles in a sultry blue-slit dress
Kayla Nicole's latest social media post has her fans in a whirlwind regarding her beauty.
The 33-year-old fitness influencer and media personality, who used to date NFL superstar Travis Kelce, dropped a new Instagram post on Tuesday, March 11 showing a night out on the town. Nicole got to live it up on a boat with some of her girlfriends, but her sizzling attire is all anyone is talking about.
Nicole wore a sultry blue-slit dress befitting of her fashionable swagger. She captioned the post with, "What he said."
Well, it didn't take long for her 841K IG followers to rush to the comments and commend their queen for slaying her latest fit.
RELATED: Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole gets soaked in green bikini for new Fenty Hair ad
"Kayla. It's not fair," wrote one person.
A second person joked, "Tall glass of hell yeah!"
"MY LORD," wrote a third person in all caps.
A fourth person demanded, "Kayla I need the deets"
Nicole has been living her best life these past few months. Aside from seeing Kelce and his Chiefs lose in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, she emerged victorious on the hit reality program Special Forces, one of only two contestants to do so.
The popular model also rocked an appearance in the BET series The Family Business: New Orleans. She shared her scene on the show to her Instagram followers last week.
Nicole has been attempting to shed herself from the moniker of "Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend." If she keeps up the tremendous 2025 she's had so far, she'll be well on her way.
