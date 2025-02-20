Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole gets soaked in green bikini for new Fenty Hair ad
Kayla Nicole is turning heads once again — this time in a new ad for a top brand.
The fitness influencer, who famously dated NFL superstar Travis Kelce, appeared in an advertisement for Rihanna's Fenty Hair on Wednesday, February 19. The promo was posted on the official Fenty Hair Instagram account, which tagged Nicole as a collaborator.
In the video, Nicole, 33, rocked a sizzling green bikini as water rained on her from above. She lathered the Fenty conditioner in her hair as her body continued to get wet.
"Why stay dry when you can stay drenched with @fentyhair Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray!?" read the caption.
The comments section was immediately flooded with fans complimenting Nicole for taking their breathe away.
"My jaw DROPPED," gushed one person.
"Girl my man is on ig," joked another.
A third person agreed, "Now this is an ad."
Nicole is having a terrific 2025 thus far.
Last month, she was named one of the winners of the reality program Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. alongside TV personality Brody Jenner. The program featured a series of high-intensity military drills where competitors had to push their bodies to the limit.
Then, on February 9, Nicole got to watch the Philadelphia Eagles destroy Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Nicole celebrated her ex-boyfriend's defeat by joining the Eagles on the field and got showered with their championship confetti.
