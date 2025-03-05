Kelly Stafford stuns in green dress at infertility awareness event
Kelly Stafford may not be taking the same kind of brutal hits on the football field as her husband, NFL superstar Matthew Stafford, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her own struggles.
The 35-year-old WAG opened up about her struggles with infertility in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, March 4. Kelly shared a photo in a gorgeous green dress alongside her hubby Matt at an infertility awareness event in Casalina, California.
"Even though it's been years since our own experience with infertility, it's a community you belong to forever. 1 in 6 couples struggle to conceive but as a society we still have a long ways to go in raising awareness and having open conversations about it," she revealed in the caption.
Several of Kelly's 430K followers took to the comments to respond to her sweet message, with some sharing infertility stories of their own in solidarity.
"As one experiencing infertility I will agree that it’s not talked about enough," admitted one person.
"What a great cause! Thank you for supporting this!" shouted a second person.
A third person complimented Kelly's dress and wrote, "Well completely unrelated but that green is your color, ma’am."
Kelly also tagged the Chosen Fertility Group in the post as that is who was running the event.
"Chosen Fertility offers financial and educational support for people on their fertility journeys. It was a honor to help kick off their expansion to LA this last weekend," she added.
Kelly and Matthew share four kids together: twins Sawyer & Hunter, 7, Chandler, 6 and Tyler, 4.
The Stafford family has always supported Matthew on NFL gameday, but the big question is where will they support him next year. Rumors of the Los Angeles Rams parting ways with Matthew have dominated headlines, with Kelly stating in a recent podcast that she is always "up for an adventure."
