The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kid tackled by security at Padres game gets boos from crowd

When a kid ran onto the field late in the San Diego Padres' 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, the home crowd was not happy with how it went down.

Matthew Graham

May 7, 2025; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam reacts after giving up a game tying two-run home run to New York Yankees pinch hitter Trent Grisham during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
May 7, 2025; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam reacts after giving up a game tying two-run home run to New York Yankees pinch hitter Trent Grisham during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's all fun and games until a kid gets tackled by security.

In what was turning into a boring 5-1 victory for the San Diego Padres over the San Francisco Giants to stay two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, a young teenager ran onto the field to add a bit of excitement.

RELATED: Who is MLB sensation Nick Kurtz's very private girlfriend Ally Elia?

Padres, San Diego Padres
Aug 19, 2025; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. looks on as security guards chase a young fan running on the field during the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Usually when security apprehends an adult hooligan pulling such antics, the crowd cheers with approval, especially when there is a WWE-like takedown.

When that mischievous assailant is not an adult, the Padres fans had the exact opposite reaction. They booed security, specifically one overzealous guard for taking him down. Unbelievably, another unruly fan did the same thing in the ninth inning. Was the game really that boring?

RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots for MLB All-Star HR Derby

Padres, Giants
Aug 19, 2025; A security guard tackles a fan who ran on the field during the ninth inning of a game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Take a look and judge for yourself.

San Diego reliever Jason Adam grimaced as well when he saw the kid get wiped out.

You can tell the first two security guards pull up realizing it's not an adult, and to be fair to the one that comes in for the tackle, he's probably trained to do just that. And to give him the benefit of the doubt, he might not have been able to tell it was a kid from his angle.

They also grabbed the kid's smart phone so he couldn't have a first-person account of his punk move. Too bad everyone else in the crowd captured it, with many folks posting their angle on social media.

Padres, Giants
Aug 19, 2025; A young fan is tackled by security guards after running on the field during the eighth inning during a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

As far as reaction, users were divided. Many thought the kid got what he deserved, with the common joke being unnecessary roughness and a 15-year penalty for the late hit. Others thought the security guard's takedown was too harsh given it was a kid.

Padres, Giants
Aug 19, 2025; A young fan is tackled by security guards after running on the field during the eighth inning during a game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News