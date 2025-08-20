Kid tackled by security at Padres game gets boos from crowd
It's all fun and games until a kid gets tackled by security.
In what was turning into a boring 5-1 victory for the San Diego Padres over the San Francisco Giants to stay two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, a young teenager ran onto the field to add a bit of excitement.
Usually when security apprehends an adult hooligan pulling such antics, the crowd cheers with approval, especially when there is a WWE-like takedown.
When that mischievous assailant is not an adult, the Padres fans had the exact opposite reaction. They booed security, specifically one overzealous guard for taking him down. Unbelievably, another unruly fan did the same thing in the ninth inning. Was the game really that boring?
Take a look and judge for yourself.
San Diego reliever Jason Adam grimaced as well when he saw the kid get wiped out.
You can tell the first two security guards pull up realizing it's not an adult, and to be fair to the one that comes in for the tackle, he's probably trained to do just that. And to give him the benefit of the doubt, he might not have been able to tell it was a kid from his angle.
They also grabbed the kid's smart phone so he couldn't have a first-person account of his punk move. Too bad everyone else in the crowd captured it, with many folks posting their angle on social media.
As far as reaction, users were divided. Many thought the kid got what he deserved, with the common joke being unnecessary roughness and a 15-year penalty for the late hit. Others thought the security guard's takedown was too harsh given it was a kid.
