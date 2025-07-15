The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots for MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

The girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Paul Skenes won the day with her look in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne arrived for the MLB All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta, Georgia, and did what she does best: crushing on the red carpet.

The 22-year-old girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes has been traveling all over since finishing her LSU gymnastics career like her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, to her red carpet walk with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, to heading to the Kentucky Oaks to do “Riders Up” in a competing pink dress with her sister Julz, to a baller Hamptons trip over the 4th of July weekend where she went “red, white & freckles” with her beach bikini poses.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne rants after she and Paul Skenes denied Babe Ruth’s NYC apartment

She’s also been traveling all over with Skenes on his MLB road trips like to Miami where they took a romantic night boat ride, to his most recent game in Minnesota where she hinted he needs to pop the question.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne on a road trip with Paul Skenes to Phoenix. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

With Skenes headed to his second All-Star game, Dunne first flexed another private jet ride with her man on the way to Atlanta.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks ultimate summer fit in jean miniskirt selfie stunner

Then she broke out the Daisy Dukes:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne

And showed off the full fit that included the white cowboy boots while walking the red carpet for All-Star Week and Home Run Derby night.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She definitely took another approach this year vs. last year’s dress in Texas, but both were definitely winning looks as is routine now for Dunne.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunn
Livvy Dunne with Paul Skenes for the 2024 All-Star Game red carpet event. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion