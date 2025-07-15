Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes, white cowboy boots for MLB All-Star Home Run Derby
Livvy Dunne arrived for the MLB All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta, Georgia, and did what she does best: crushing on the red carpet.
The 22-year-old girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes has been traveling all over since finishing her LSU gymnastics career like her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, to her red carpet walk with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, to heading to the Kentucky Oaks to do “Riders Up” in a competing pink dress with her sister Julz, to a baller Hamptons trip over the 4th of July weekend where she went “red, white & freckles” with her beach bikini poses.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rants after she and Paul Skenes denied Babe Ruth’s NYC apartment
She’s also been traveling all over with Skenes on his MLB road trips like to Miami where they took a romantic night boat ride, to his most recent game in Minnesota where she hinted he needs to pop the question.
With Skenes headed to his second All-Star game, Dunne first flexed another private jet ride with her man on the way to Atlanta.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne rocks ultimate summer fit in jean miniskirt selfie stunner
Then she broke out the Daisy Dukes:
And showed off the full fit that included the white cowboy boots while walking the red carpet for All-Star Week and Home Run Derby night.
She definitely took another approach this year vs. last year’s dress in Texas, but both were definitely winning looks as is routine now for Dunne.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’