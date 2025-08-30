Kirk Herbstreit's dog's poop hilariously ruins $250k 'College GameDay' celebration
ESPN’s College GameDay has had many epic moments, and on this Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, for Lee Corso’s farewell and the epic Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup, a kick and Kirk Herbstreit’s dog poop may be towards the top of the list of memories.
While Herbstreit was wearing a Corso-lined blazer, big drama was unfolding with Pat McAfee’s kicking contest where $250k was on the line in the first college football Saturday.
Logan Pallo, a sophomore Ohio State student, stepped up and drilled the kick in an epic scene.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian makes statement with burnt orange, white fit for Texas-Ohio State
Herbstreit, who was a quarterback at Ohio State from 1989-1993, held the ball and was jumping for joy juggling Pallo after the kick.
There was one unfortunate part of the celebration: Herbstreit’s beloved Golden Retriever Peter had pooped on the grass and the exited Pallo stepped in it.
“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news .. you definitely stepped in Peter’s poop during your celebration.” He added with the money, “Buy yourself some new shoes.”
He certainly didn’t care, after all he just won $250k. Peter was happy, too.
