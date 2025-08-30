Steve Sarkisian makes statement with burnt orange, white fit for Texas-Ohio State
Steve Sarkisian made a statement with his fit before the big Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game in Columbus, Ohio.
The 51-year-old head coach is ready to start the new season, and he did so in style.
He’s got a good sense of fashion from his wife Loreal Sarkisian, 39, who is a professional stylist and was behind his viral blazer for last season’s opener, but also crushed him at another game with her leather skirt while posing on the field.
Speaking of Loreal, she and the coach had their first child, a baby boy named Amays, in April. Loreal showed she’s ready for the season showing off her own burnt orange Texas flair fashion while holding their baby at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium overlooking the field for Texas’ home games.
On Saturday, Steve, meanwhile, strolled into Ohio Stadium with a burnt orange blazer and white pants like he owned the place.
Loreal probably styled him with that fly look as one fan pointed out.
Steve hopes the No. 1 Longhorns look as good as him on the field Saturday on the road vs. the No. 3 Buckeyes.
