Steve Sarkisian makes statement with burnt orange, white fit for Texas-Ohio State

The Longhorns coach strolled into Ohio Stadium like a boss with his stylish look.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian made a statement with his fit before the big Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game in Columbus, Ohio.

The 51-year-old head coach is ready to start the new season, and he did so in style.

He’s got a good sense of fashion from his wife Loreal Sarkisian, 39, who is a professional stylist and was behind his viral blazer for last season’s opener, but also crushed him at another game with her leather skirt while posing on the field.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Steve and Loreal / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Speaking of Loreal, she and the coach had their first child, a baby boy named Amays, in April. Loreal showed she’s ready for the season showing off her own burnt orange Texas flair fashion while holding their baby at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium overlooking the field for Texas’ home games.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal gives glimpse of baby before Texas-Ohio State game

On Saturday, Steve, meanwhile, strolled into Ohio Stadium with a burnt orange blazer and white pants like he owned the place.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal reveals ‘very scary’ pregnancy details for first time

Loreal probably styled him with that fly look as one fan pointed out.

Steve hopes the No. 1 Longhorns look as good as him on the field Saturday on the road vs. the No. 3 Buckeyes.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

