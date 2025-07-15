Klay Thompson rips all-time Kobe Bryant ranking that has ex-teammate Steph ahead
Klay Thompson is considered one of the greatest shooters of all time in the NBA. He’ll always be the other Splash Brother who helped bring the Golden State Warriors four titles alongside Stephen Curry — THE greatest shooter of all time. As a great of the game, Thompson recognizes other’s greatness.
A top 100 list put out by Bleacher Report has the current Dallas Mavericks star Thompson at No. 98 overall. What was shocking was seeing the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sitting at No. 11 overall with Thompson’s former teammate Curry ahead of him at No. 10.
The others ahead of Kobe in order are Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan.
Thompson, along with others, took to social media to voice their displeasure of this diss for the five-time NBA champion Bryant.
First was “SMH” for shaking my head from the 35-year-old Thompson on this post below:
Then were a set of highlights all of Kobe where Thompson said “And this is just Fro-be #8 … WTF is wrong with yall 🤣.” Thompson is referring to the fact that Bryant won two championships with No. 24 on after winning three with the No. 8 on his jersey.
Thompson is no doubt a huge Curry fan, but he grew up a massive Lakers fan and his dad Mychal Thompson won two championships with the Showtime Lakers in the 80s. He’s going to have Kobe’s back, no doubt.
But 11th? Come on, Bleacher Report. Kobe wouldn’t be happy.
