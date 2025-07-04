Vanessa Bryant gives special Kobe shoutout on Fourth of July
Vanessa Bryant has been sharing a lot of Kobe Bryant memories lately, and had one more for Fourth of July.
The 43-year-old widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend shared some tear-jerking memories of her husband on the anniversary of his NBA championships like one of daughter Gigi, who passed with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash, and daughter Natalia. She also shard just Kobe moments like this iconic one below.
For Father’s Day she also posted a heartwarming photo with the whole family together while she was pregnant with their youngest daughter Capri, who just turned 7 with mom giving her an adorable message.
Vanessa and her daughters just went to root on dad’s favorite MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, where she showed off a picture of Natalia with the same intense stare as Kobe used to do during games.
On the Fourth of July, she shared Kobe’s Team USA feat about being 36-0 when he played with them.
Part of those 36 wins ia the two Olympic gold medals in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London where he famously ran over teammate Pau Gasol on the way to winning over Spain with clutch shots.
Kobe was one-of-a-kind. It’s great to see Vanessa bringing these memories and stats back.
Happy Fourth to the Bryants and everyone out there.
