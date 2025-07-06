Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit on ‘recharge’ Sunday
Loreal Sarkisian rocks fits as easy as Sunday morning. In fact, the wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian showed off her radiant smile while flexing a casual Louis Vuitton fit on Sunday morning recharging her batteries as a new mom and businesswoman.
After shocking everyone with their announcement they had a baby boy, Loreal has stunned in fits since like her cocktail dress where she looked unrecognizable, and a dazzling $2000 T-shirt look, and crushing a fire-red track suit.
The fashion designer and the coach reconciled after filing for divorce in the summer 2024, and Steve revealed why Loreal was a game-changer for taking the Texas job.
Now with football season just two months away, Loreal is staying sharp with her fit game on a Sunday “recharge.” She wrote, “Dear Sunday, Thank you for the quiet moments, the time to recharge, and the peace that sets the tone for a new week ahead,” and dropped the Louis V shirt and a winning smile.
Loreal, 39, and Steve, 51, will make quite the duo on Saturdays soon, but for now his wife is owning the summer.
