Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

The actress and wife of the Buffalo Bills quarterback rocks a patriotic look for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Matt Ryan

March 4, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of the movie, 'Sinners.'
March 4, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of the movie, 'Sinners.' / IMAGO / Future Image

Hailee Steinfeld may have been promoting her signature drink, Angel Margarita, but her patriotic look stole the show.

The 28-year-old actress just got married to the Buffalo Bills NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen at the end of May where they had an extravagant California wedding where she wore several dresses, and they had a next-level cake. From there it was off to a Hawaiian honeymoon where they shared the first pictures out there so far from their vacation after the wedding.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

The couple was recently spotted out in Calabasas, California — near where Steinfeld has her Encino home — holding hands and rocking casual fits.

Now, she posted herself enjoying some Angel Margarita on the beach wearing a USA flag sweater and some red and white shorts.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram

The nice thing about USA colors is they also happen to be Bills colors.

While Allen wasn’t in the photos, it’s likely he was there with her as he’ll soon head off to begin the NFL grind starting with training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

That means soon Steinfeld will trade in her red, white, and blue of the USA sweater for her Bills red, white, and blue game-day fits.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

