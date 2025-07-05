The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare

The USWMNT star was in a lover's trance watching Shelton at Wimbledon that went viral. Rodman had the perfect Instagram post making fun of it.

Matthew Graham

Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

Everyone on social media had the same joke. I hope someone looks at me the way Trinity Rodman looks at her boyfriend Ben Shelton.

As the upstart young American looks to make a deep run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (playing right now with a chance to get to the fourth round at tennis' most prestigious major for the second year in a row), the 22 year old has already won off the court by having such a fantastic world-class girlfriend and star athlete at his side.

RELATED: Who is USWNT star Trinity Rodman's boyfriend Ben Shelton?

Trinity Rodman
Jul 4, 2025: Lisa Shelton and Trinity Rodman in attendance for the Ben Shelton of the United States and Rinky Hijikata of Australia at Wimbledon / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

If you were living under a rock, here's the clip that has 5.5 millions views as of this posting of Rodman going gaga for her man, which Shelton eventually finished in 69 seconds (yes, there were lots of jokes about that as well), when the second-round match was controversially suspended for darkness.

RELATED: USWNT star Trinity Rodman throws up for brutal reason in summer training madness

The USWNT and NWSL Washington Spirit forward, 23, made fun of herself with an Instagram post with the two of them staring at each other at Wimbledon in a more casual setting.

"Watching you with googly eyes😍🤪❤️," Rodman wrote.

Shelton replied in the captions, "Why am I cheesin so big."

Shelton is cheesin' so big because hopefully he's just as smitten, which very much seems to be the case if you follow either of them on social media.

And that smiler will get even bigger if the Gainesville, Florida native and naturally, Florida Gator alum, can take care of business for his first Wimbledon quarterfinals with two more victories.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships