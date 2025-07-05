Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral Wimbledon love stare
Everyone on social media had the same joke. I hope someone looks at me the way Trinity Rodman looks at her boyfriend Ben Shelton.
As the upstart young American looks to make a deep run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (playing right now with a chance to get to the fourth round at tennis' most prestigious major for the second year in a row), the 22 year old has already won off the court by having such a fantastic world-class girlfriend and star athlete at his side.
RELATED: Who is USWNT star Trinity Rodman's boyfriend Ben Shelton?
If you were living under a rock, here's the clip that has 5.5 millions views as of this posting of Rodman going gaga for her man, which Shelton eventually finished in 69 seconds (yes, there were lots of jokes about that as well), when the second-round match was controversially suspended for darkness.
RELATED: USWNT star Trinity Rodman throws up for brutal reason in summer training madness
The USWNT and NWSL Washington Spirit forward, 23, made fun of herself with an Instagram post with the two of them staring at each other at Wimbledon in a more casual setting.
"Watching you with googly eyes😍🤪❤️," Rodman wrote.
Shelton replied in the captions, "Why am I cheesin so big."
Shelton is cheesin' so big because hopefully he's just as smitten, which very much seems to be the case if you follow either of them on social media.
And that smiler will get even bigger if the Gainesville, Florida native and naturally, Florida Gator alum, can take care of business for his first Wimbledon quarterfinals with two more victories.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit