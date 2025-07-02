Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Ciara has rocked so many different looks lately it’s hard to keep track, but her gold “grillz” one definitely stands out.
The 39-year-old recording artist who is married to New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, 36, definitely knows how to rock a fit, too, her recent Kobe Bryant tribute while in ripped jeans, and a wild miniskirt-jeans combo, and a pink bunny New York Yankees look as she was “feeling blessed.”
RELATED: Ciara crushes Russell Wilson with unique Yankees hat, fit for WNBA game outing
She’s also crushing the music scene. Her new album, “CiCi” is slated to be released on August 22. She just put out the remix to her hit “Ecstacy” with Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani and Teyana Taylor where Ciara was iced out and reppin’ her hometown Atalanta Braves.
Her latest look is also icy with her chains, but she flexed the gold grill in her mouth with a white tank top on and a pink bow on her head. She wrote, “Grillz from 285 Flea Market IYKYK 😏.”
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
”IYKYK” stands for “If you know, you know.” She definitely knows.
Wilson liked the post as well.
She looks like a different person with those on. Who knew that flea market grillz could transform Ciara like that?
She just needs to get them in Giants colors now vs. Wilson’s old team the Pittsburgh Steelers.
