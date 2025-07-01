Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of sister Sophie, Kobe in birthday shoutout
Vanessa Bryant has shared many amazing photos lately. Add one more to the list with a birthday post to her sister Sophie with husband Kobe Bryant and her in it.
The 43-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend has had a lot of big family moments recently like with daughter Natalia, 22, and her graduation from the University of Southern California where the oldest daughter stunned in her beautiful white dress and with her amazing tribute to dad.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
She also just got back from a trip to New York City where the whole family including Natalia and daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, who just turned 6, took in WNBA game where mom went viral in a red fit and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese towered over them. Vanessa would also wear the perfect summer dress in Central Park.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
The family would also go on vacation to Mexico where they were spotted having an amazing time with Natalia and Vanessa looking eerily similar.
Vanessa’s also been sharing a lot of memories of Kobe like on Father’s Day while she was pregnant with Capri, and a heart-melting one with daughters Gigi, who also passed with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash, and Natalia. Now, she posted yet another with Kobe, but also her sister Sophie in a rare pic of her sis in a birthday shoutout.
It’s so great to see them all smiling together during a happy time.
Vanessa would also post on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my big sister, Sophie! We love you so much! Xoxo #Thista ❤️“
There’s not a lot of information on Sophie’s age, but she’s Vanessa’s only sibling and older by her “big sister” mention.
Thanks Vanessa for sharing yet another touching family memory.
