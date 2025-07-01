The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of sister Sophie, Kobe in birthday shoutout

The widow of the late NBA legend wishes her sister a happy birthday in an amazing throwback photo.

Matt Ryan

LA Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
LA Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. / IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Vanessa Bryant has shared many amazing photos lately. Add one more to the list with a birthday post to her sister Sophie with husband Kobe Bryant and her in it.

The 43-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend has had a lot of big family moments recently like with daughter Natalia, 22, and her graduation from the University of Southern California where the oldest daughter stunned in her beautiful white dress and with her amazing tribute to dad.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa kisses Natalia at her USC graduation. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She also just got back from a trip to New York City where the whole family including Natalia and daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, who just turned 6, took in WNBA game where mom went viral in a red fit and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese towered over them. Vanessa would also wear the perfect summer dress in Central Park.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa atop the Empire State Building / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character

The family would also go on vacation to Mexico where they were spotted having an amazing time with Natalia and Vanessa looking eerily similar.

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters
The Bryants in Mexico. / @vanessabyrant/Instagram

Vanessa’s also been sharing a lot of memories of Kobe like on Father’s Day while she was pregnant with Capri, and a heart-melting one with daughters Gigi, who also passed with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash, and Natalia. Now, she posted yet another with Kobe, but also her sister Sophie in a rare pic of her sis in a birthday shoutout.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s so great to see them all smiling together during a happy time.

Vanessa would also post on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my big sister, Sophie! We love you so much! Xoxo #Thista ❤️“

There’s not a lot of information on Sophie’s age, but she’s Vanessa’s only sibling and older by her “big sister” mention.

Thanks Vanessa for sharing yet another touching family memory.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships