Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa receives sweetest birthday message from Pau Gasol’s wife
Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were “brothers,” and while he’s gone, his family remains super close to the former Los Angeles Lakers star, referring to him as “uncle” Pau. His wife Catherine “Cat” Gasol is also besties with Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, and for her 43rd penned the sweetest note.
The Bryants and the Gasols recently took a ski trip together where Vanessa’s daughter Natalia matched mom in an all-black ski fit, and Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, adorably wore matching pink while hanging out with Pau and Cat’s kids Elisabet Gianna, who was named after Gigi Bryant and is 4, and Max, 2. The Gasols also have new baby Arianna.
For the holidays, Vanessa sent the Gasols an elite gift in memory of Kobe, while on tough dates like her and Kobe’s anniversary Pau and Cat made Vanessa feel special with a sweet gift. On Gigi’s birthday on May 2, they also sent Vanessa an amazing butterfly flower arrangement.
For Vanessa’s birthday, Cat shared the sweetest pic with her bestie, and penned the following heartwarming note: “Happy birthday @vanessabryant ❤️ You are the definition for a best friend and I am so lucky to have you in my life. You are strong, witty, beautiful, smart, loyal, fun, competitive, stubborn, funny, and so much more. If only everyone could have a best friend like you 🥰 I hope this year is as special as you are. ✨”
How beautiful and touching. That’s a friend for life.
Hopefully Vanessa enjoyed her birthday and is starting 43 out right.
