Kylie Kelce scorches viral jerk confronter with epic meme shirt
So what happens when you mess with Kylie Kelce or her husband, future NFL Hall of Famer and now ESPN personality Jason Kelce?
Possibly you’ll be called out in a future Taylor Swift lyric, but in the short term, you’ll be blasted by Mrs. Kelce with a meme T-shirt commemorating the confrontation.
For those that didn’t see the now viral clip, an unnamed woman is seen harassing the Kelces while on vacation in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.
Of course, Kylie would have none of it and put the surly woman in her place. The clip went viral and America's shared gushing over the Kelces continued.
Well TMZ just uncovered photos of Kylie hanging with bar patrons and unabashedly wearing a T-shirt that commemorates the throwdown.
Of course the Kelces have had a whirlwind summer, highlighted of course by their London trip to see possibly future sister-in-law Taylor Swift perform in front of a star-studded crowd.
And earlier this year, the Philadelphia Eagles instant-legend came to his wife’s defense after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's highly controversial commencement speech.
"Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it," Kelce wrote. "I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first. We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwhich.
If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."
And the Kelce household might get even bigger, as Kylie hinted there might be a fourth baby in the cards.
For now though, it’s all about kicking a** and taking names: Kyle Kelce style.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
More: Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio stealthy attends Michael Rubin White Party
More: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)
More: Most famous celebrity fan for all 32 NFL teams: complete list
More: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)
More: Most heartwarming LeBron, Bronny father-son moments (PHOTOS)