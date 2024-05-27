Jason Kelce Defends Wife Kylie After Harrison Butker Podcast Episode
Last week's episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce received quite a bit of attention (even for arguably the most famous siblings in sports right now).
Travis used the episode as his opportunity to address the Harrison Butker controversy after the Kansas City Chiefs kicker faced significant criticism for a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College earlier this month. He was adamant that he did not agree with pretty much any opinion his teammate had, but was equally as adamant that he would not judge him for it.
Jason, who doesn't have quite as personal a connection to the situation, had similar things to say. The former Philadelphia Eagles center noted that, in any speech, there will be some things he likes and things he doesn't, but stated that he'll feel he "failed" as a father if his daughters listen to anybody telling them to be "homemakers" or what to do with their lives.
There has been some backlash to both brothers from a portion of the population who believe they should have thrown their weight behind Butker wholeheartedly. Jason spoke out towards that audience on Monday morning via his X (formerly Twitter) account. Specifically against those who are calling his wife, Kylie, a "homemaker" and because of that he should support Butker. The tweet is below, along with a full transcription:
"Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it," Kelce wrote. "I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first. We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwhich.
If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."
Kylie's LinkedIn profile lists her as an event consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation, as well as the head varsity field hockey coach in the Lower Merion School District.
This may not be the final time Jason chooses to address the issue, either. His new gig at ESPN on the Monday Night Countdown desk means he'll be asked to give his opinion on all sorts of things and Butker's comments could still be a talking point come September. The spotlight will be even brighter, in that case.