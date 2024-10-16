Kysre Gondrezick stole the night at Victoria's Secret fashion show in a revealing dress that you will not believe
Kysre Gondrezick has wowed the WNBA audience with her play on the court, but now she's turning heads in the world of fashion.
The 27-year-old star, who last played for the Chicago Sky, attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, and shocked attendees with a dress that took their breath away. Gondrezick donned a bright silver and sequin look, which uniquely wrapped around her torso and was paired with matching string stilettos. She shared her fit on Instagram, shouting out her stylist, make-up artist, and photographer for making her look like a million bucks.
The post immediately caught the eye of Gondrezick's 617K followers, who ran to the comments section to sing the WNBA star's praises.
One person joked that Gondrezick should have been hired as a model for Victoria's Secret by writing, "They should have booked you."
"You look amazing as always!!!" gushed another person.
A third person writes, "Insannnneeee," then adds two heart eye'd emojis.
Gondrezick is currently a free agent in the competitive WNBA market. While a return to the league isn't guaranteed for the former first-round draft pick, one thing that is certain, is her affinity for fashion. Gondrezick last turned heads by styling next to a luxury car during an Instagram photo shoot.
Oct. 15
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude