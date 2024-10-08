The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kysre Gondrezick scintillates in plunging bikini top, jeans for luxury car flex

Former WNBA standout Kysre Gondrezick showed out in her stunning fit shared on Instagram.

Josh Sanchez

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS.

Kysre Gondrezick turned heads during her return to the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

Despite seeing limited minutes, Kysre was a certified knockout on the WNBA runway with incredible fits game after game.

She previously came through with several looks, including a powerful business fit by Yves Saint Laurent, and a cheeky pink fit by Area.

MORE: NBA star Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick soak up summer in Dubai

In her recent look, Kysre rocked a black bikini top and some fitted jeans.

Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram, WNBA
Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram
Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram
Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram
Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram
Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram

Gondrezick is currently a WNBA free agent, and she’s taken her fits from the tunnel to the runway. While a return to the WNBA might be up in the air for Gondrezick, she won’t be taking a hiatus from the fashion game anytime soon.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

