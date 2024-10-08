Kysre Gondrezick scintillates in plunging bikini top, jeans for luxury car flex
Kysre Gondrezick turned heads during her return to the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.
Despite seeing limited minutes, Kysre was a certified knockout on the WNBA runway with incredible fits game after game.
She previously came through with several looks, including a powerful business fit by Yves Saint Laurent, and a cheeky pink fit by Area.
MORE: NBA star Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick soak up summer in Dubai
In her recent look, Kysre rocked a black bikini top and some fitted jeans.
Gondrezick is currently a WNBA free agent, and she’s taken her fits from the tunnel to the runway. While a return to the WNBA might be up in the air for Gondrezick, she won’t be taking a hiatus from the fashion game anytime soon.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots