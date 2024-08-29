Lane Kiffin's daughter got creative with friends to keep dad at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin's return to the Ole MIss football program turned out to be a family affair.
Kiffin flirted with the Auburn Tigers head coaching vacancy during the 2022 offseason but ultimately decided to return to Oxford to lead the Rebels.
As it turns out, Ole Miss fans have Kiffin's oldest daughter, Landry, to thank for his return.
VIDEO: Texas Tech cheerleaders viral TikTok features football coach
Landry and her friends got creative and put together a slideshow that ultimately lured Lane back to Mississippi, where his daughter is a student. ESPN's Chris Low shared the news in a lengthy feature.
"Kiffin's oldest daughter, Landry, is a sophomore at Ole Miss. She moved to Oxford from Los Angeles prior to her senior year of high school to be with her father. In fact, had it not been for Landry, her dad might be coaching at Auburn right now. Kiffin was leaning toward taking the Auburn job toward the end of the 2022 season when Landry came to him with a heartfelt message.
"'You left me one time for another job when you went to Alabama, and now I'm here with you and you're going to do it again?' she asked her father.
"Landry and her friends created a slideshow, complete with music, showing all of them together with Kiffin at Ole Miss. "
Other candidates for the Auburn job were Deion Sanders and Hugh Freeze.
Landry's plea to her father worked, and now Lane is back leading the Rebels with a promising roster.
During his tenure at Ole Miss, Kiffin has an overall record of 34-15. He has led the Rebels to two bowl wins. In 2023, Kiffin's squad went 11-2, with a 6-2 record in SEC play, and defeated the No. 10-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl.
Ole Miss enters the 2024 season as the No. 6-ranked team in the AP Top 25 Poll.
