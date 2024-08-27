Texas Tech cheerleaders viral TikTok features football coach (VIDEO)
College football fans across the country are excited for the upcoming season after getting a taste of some action in Week 0 last weekend. With Week 1 around the corner, the Texas Tech cheerleaders are doing their best to get everyone fired up.
Texas Tech Pom Squad member Brenley Herrera shared an incredible video across her social media channels to get fans hyped for the season.
Featured in the video was none other than Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire.
While he may not have the smoothest moves compared to the school's cheerleaders, you have to admire him for giving it his best shot.
Good effort, coach.
McGuire flashes the "Guns Up" hand sign and then, well, maybe he was trying to be a puppet master? Whatever he was going for, at least he was there.
What we did learn with the video is Brenley and the Texas Tech Pom Squad are going to be ones to watch as the season goes on.
The Red Raiders officially kick off their 2024 campaign on Saturday, August 31, at home against Abilene Christian. Kickoff under the lights at Jones AT&T Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
